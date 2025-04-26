Eight more held in Dhaka for involvement with AL processions

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained eight more members of Awami League and its associated bodies including banned Chhatra League from various parts of the capital for their alleged involvement in bringing out sudden processions.

Shamim Ahmed Shahid, General Secretary of Ward No 57 Jubo League unit under Kamrangirchar Thana; Md Zia Mia,45, President of Ward No 33 Jubo League unit under Bangshal Thana; Md Abdur Rob Patowary, 50, Vice President of Ward No 28 Awami League unit under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana; Md Kabir Hossain alias Pani Kabir, 35, Vice President of Ward No 28 Jubo League under Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana; MK Azim, former President of Ward No 48 Chhatra League and a candidate for the position of General Secretary of Ward No 48 Awami League and Md Delwar Hossain, 42, leader of Krishak League under Turag Thana among the detainees.