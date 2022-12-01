City

Businessman ‘dies in police custody’ in Uttara

A 50-year-old man allegedly died in police custody Wednesday after he was detained following a clash between two groups at Rajuk (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) Bhaban in Dhaka’s Uttara in the afternoon, reports news agency UNB.

Hiron Miah, a businessman from Khilkhet, fell sick at Uttara (east) police station at around 5:10 pm and was declared dead after being taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, Johirul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, said.

Hiron was detained at 4:30 pm over a clash at RAJUK Uttara Bhaban, he added.

After getting a 999 call, police rushed to the spot and detained Hiron.

Forty minutes later when someone called Aminul Islam who was filing a case against Hiron, the 50-year-old fell ill at Uttara east police station and was rushed to the hospital.

However, Hiron’s family said he went to the RAJUK office to get a plan approved.

“At that time, some people beat him up and would not let him go. They later called 999 and had Hiron detained,” Hiron’s wife said.

