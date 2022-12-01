Businessman ‘dies in police custody’ in Uttara

Hiron was detained at 4:30 pm over a clash at RAJUK Uttara Bhaban, he added.

After getting a 999 call, police rushed to the spot and detained Hiron.

Forty minutes later when someone called Aminul Islam who was filing a case against Hiron, the 50-year-old fell ill at Uttara east police station and was rushed to the hospital.

However, Hiron’s family said he went to the RAJUK office to get a plan approved.

“At that time, some people beat him up and would not let him go. They later called 999 and had Hiron detained,” Hiron’s wife said.