26pc of Dhaka’s reservoirs under threat of encroachment

Environmentalists and experts have said at a seminar that although minimum 10-15 per cent waterbodies is a must for a livable town, reservoirs are decreasing at an alarming rate in Dhaka city.

The reservoirs are being grabbed indiscriminately. It is concerning that ponds and waterbodies in the city, including the DIT Pond at Gendaria in the Old parts of Dhaka, are being grabbed, defying DAP and environmental laws and other laws and rules.

Environmentalists, researchers, experts on the issue, lawmaker, official from government and non-government organizations said this at a seminar organised jointly by Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance (BNCA) and DIT Pond Conservation Movement of Gendaria.

The seminar titled ‘Importance of Dhaka’s ponds and reservoirs and responsibility for conservation’ was arranged at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.