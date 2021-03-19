Lack of entomologists hurting city corporations in fight against mosquito

The city corporations of the country do not have an entomologist on their payroll yet, although their research is crucial for controlling the mosquito population, reports UNB.

Solving the city's mosquito problem is one of the main responsibilities of the city corporations, but they do not have any entomologist to carry out research on mosquitoes.

So technical issues are not being resolved properly as the municipal corporations do not have adequate experts to do the job, Touhid Uddin Ahmed, former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said Thursday.