Another police official sent on forced retirement

Staff Correspondent
The government has sent another police official on forced retirement in the public interest, says a gazette notification of the home ministry issued on Thursday.

With this, nine police officials were sent on forced retirement since October this year.

According to the gazette, Md Nazmul Karim Khan, the special police superintendent of the criminal investigation department (CID) has been sent on forced retirement in public interest in line with the section 45 of the 'Public Service Act, 2018'.

The order will be effective immediately.

As per section 45 of the 'Public Service Act, 2018, if any public servant completes 25 years, the government can send him on forced retirement without showing any reason in public interest. However, the president being the recruitment authority, in that case, the president's approval has to be taken.

