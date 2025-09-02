DUCSU panel review-3: The question Chhatra Dal faces

From the very outset of the election campaign, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been persistently confronting one particular question: if elected to DUCSU, will the notorious culture of “guest rooms” and “gono rooms” return on the campus?

The organisation addressed this matter unequivocally in the very first point of its election manifesto.

The JCD panel pledges to eradicate forever the practices of guest room and gono room culture, forced participation in political programmes, and repression—vowing to free the campus from terror, extortion, and domination.

On their campaign in the residential halls, JCD candidates have been assuring students that under no circumstances will guest room and gono room culture be allowed to return to the university.

The gono room arrangement emerged out of the acute accommodation crisis at Dhaka University, forcing many students to cram into a single room.

The so-called guest room culture, however, was far more insidious: freshers were subjected to verbal abuse, mental torment, and even physical torture in the halls.