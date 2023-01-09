Metro rail operates on electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T

The commercial operation of newly opened metro rail continues on Uttara-Agargaon part of the Dhaka Metro Line-6 based on the latest electrical and mechanical (E and M) system commissioned successfully by the Railway Business, Transportation Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction, reports UNB.

In the metro domain, the Integrated E and M Systems works including Overall System Integration was successfully executed by Indian multinational conglomerate company, Larsen and Toubro that is widely known as L&T.

The commercial operation of the Phase-1 (11.4 km) of the Dhaka Metro Line 6 commenced upon achievement of this milestone. This stretch was flagged off by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 December.