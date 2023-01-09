Metro rail operates on electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T

The 20-km MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) Line-6, funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is the first ever metro rail system in Bangladesh that connects Uttara to Motijheel in Dhaka. It passes through the busy areas of Pallabi and Mirpur. Line 6 has 16 stations and a Maintenance Depot.
The ‘Integrated E&M Systems works involves ballastless track work in the viaduct, ballasted track in the depot, 1500V DC traction sub stations (TSS), DC overhead catenary system (OCS), energy storage systems (ESS), communication based train controls (CBTC) signaling system, telecommunication systems and radio communication based on LTE, automatic fare collection system (AFC), platform screen doors, lifts, escalators, and overall system integration.
The project also includes EHV cabling, GIS based receiving sub stations (RSS), 33 kV cable ring mains, auxiliary sub stations (ASS) & SCADA systems.
The MRT project also features several state-of-the-art technologies including the automatic train operation (ATO) mode, LTE-based radio communication and an energy storage system to utilise regenerative braking.
“The project is a reaffirmation of our capability to handle complete metro system works including overall integration, and our credentials of being one of the leading railways systems integrators worldwide,” said L&T CEO and managing director SN Subrahmanyan about the achievement.
“We are confident that this success will hold us in good stead to execute upcoming overseas and domestic projects in this domain,” he said.
Several advanced systems were installed in the metro project, including long-term evaluation (LTE) system.
Considering the safety of passengers, the communication based train controls (CBTC) signaling system is there to enable the metro operations with three-minute headway between two trains, while there is automated train protection system to avoid any train collision.
Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
The multinational construction company also successfully executed metro projects and metro systems in different countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Mauritius.
The projects and systems completed by L&T include 29.5-km Mauritius Light Rail System, 41-km Riyadh Metro Line-3, 151-km Riyadh Metro Line 1& 2 (Saudi Arabia) and 11.6-km Doha Metro-Gold Line (Qatar).