DU authorities mull over issuing ID cards for former students

The Dhaka University authorities have been pondering on issuing ID cards for former students through alumni associations so that they can easily enter the campus.

The authorities are also thinking about seeking help from all the relevant government organisations including the social welfare department to curb the movement of rootless people and vagabonds on the campus.

Newly appointed proctor of Dhaka University, Saifuddin Ahmed, issued a notification on 18 September that an operation would be conducted in the shortest possible time to make the campus free from outsiders.