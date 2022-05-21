Low customer turnout at fish market

The low and middle-income groups are cutting down their expenses in various ways in an effort to cope with the mounting pressure of commodity prices. They have started to avoid costly food, like fish, meat, in an effort to survive in the changed context.

A low customer turnout was seen at fishmongers during visits to kitchen markets in Shewrapara, Hatirpul, Karwan Bazar, Kathal Bagan in the capital on Friday. The sellers also said the number of customers has declined significantly in recent times.

Almost all fish were already beyond the purchasing power of low-income people. Then the recent price hike appeared on the scene and made living even harder. Only tilapia fish are selling at a cheaper price now and this species makes a large portion of the total sale volume at the fish market.