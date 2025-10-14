Protest for assaulting student and harassing teacher: Dhaka College students block Science Lab intersection
Students of Dhaka College have blockaded the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital, protesting the assault of a higher secondary student and the harassment of a teacher.
The protest began around 10:00 am today, Tuesday, amid escalating tensions over the government’s proposal to merge seven major public colleges into the newly proposed Dhaka Central University.
Dhaka College’s higher secondary students occupied the vital intersection and were seen chanting slogans demanding justice.
Students from other colleges have also expressed solidarity and joined the blockade.
Traffic movement through the busy Science Lab area has been completely halted, causing severe congestion on Mirpur Road and adjacent routes.
Meanwhile, members of the BCS general education association, representing officials of the BCS general education cadre, are observing a daylong nationwide work abstention, wearing black badges and holding sit-in programmes across government colleges, madrasahs, and other offices in protest at the harassment of a fellow teacher.
Tensions surrounding the proposed Dhaka Central University merger plan have deepened, with student and teacher groups taking opposing stands.
The situation turned violent on Monday when a Dhaka College student was assaulted and a teacher reportedly humiliated on campus, triggering widespread outrage within the education community.