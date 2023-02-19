Mirpur to Khilkhet in 8 mins by motorbike

Only 8 minutes and 39 seconds bike riding were required to reach Khilkhet bus station from Mirpur DOHS area through ECB square at Matikata in Dhaka -- a road stretch of eight kilometres (km). During the ride, the bike speed was recorded at 40 to 50km per hour.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic in the capital's Mirpur.

The correspondent started riding bike for Khilkhet at 12:33 pm from Mirpur DOHS end of the flyover. Before the journey began, the stopwatch was switched on in the cell phone to record the travel duration, which stood at eight minutes and 39 seconds at the end.