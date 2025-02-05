Awami League office: Stench, ghostly atmosphere prevail

The once well-furnished Awami League headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital’s Gulistan area now stands in ruins and remains abandoned after spells of looting, vandalism, and fire.

The ground floor has been turned into an open toilet, with feces accumulated throughout the last six months spreading a pungent stench, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass by.

Following the party's ouster from power on 5 August, the multi-storied building was torched immediately, and looted throughout the month. Similarly, the party’s Dhaka district office at Tejgaon and the president’s political office at Dhanmondi experienced attacks and looting.

Since then, all three buildings have remained largely abandoned.