Awami League office: Stench, ghostly atmosphere prevail
The once well-furnished Awami League headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital’s Gulistan area now stands in ruins and remains abandoned after spells of looting, vandalism, and fire.
The ground floor has been turned into an open toilet, with feces accumulated throughout the last six months spreading a pungent stench, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass by.
Following the party's ouster from power on 5 August, the multi-storied building was torched immediately, and looted throughout the month. Similarly, the party’s Dhaka district office at Tejgaon and the president’s political office at Dhanmondi experienced attacks and looting.
Since then, all three buildings have remained largely abandoned.
Shelter for the rootless
During a visit to the Gulistan office at around 2:00 pm on Tuesday, it was seen that the people were using the ground floor as a public toilet, forcing the pedestrians to cover their noses due to a strong stench.
There was accumulated dirty water in two rooms on the ground floor, with piles of garbage scattered throughout. On the upper floors, rooms were found looted and vandalised, with doors forcibly removed, leaving broken bricks and glasses on the ground.
On the sixth floor, some people, who appeared to be rootless, were seen taking up residence. When asked about their stay, they revealed that they have been staying there for several days and that more people take refuge there at night.
In front of the office was a street vendor from Shariatpur sadar upazila, who has been running his business at the spot for 40 years. He declined to make any comments on the current state of the Awami League office, but said, “Everyone should understand that power is not permanent.”
Another shopkeeper of the area said people, including pedestrians and hawkers, are using the building as a toilet. When approached, some other traders of the area refused to comment on the issue.
Fallen prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 10-story Awami League central office on 23 June 2018. It was constructed at a cost of Tk 100 million.
BNP leader takes control
A similar situation was found at the party’s Dhaka district office at Tejgaon. It was also torched and looted following the ouster of the previous regime.
Currently, Rafiq Matabbar, who identified himself as the president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) ward No-4 unit, has taken it upon himself to control the premises.
While talking to Prothom Alo, he said as the rootless people were frequently looting equipment from the building, he locked a gate and blocked the other with various objects to stop this.
Signs of fire damage are still visible inside the building, with debris lying scattered on the floors. Some old photographs of Sheikh Hasina from the 1990s were seen on the ground. All but the steel structures were looted from the office.
There was a security guard, Ohidul Haque, at the building. He told Prothom Alo that the Beximco Group appointed him after 5 August, but paid no salary yet.
The office was inaugurated on 3 June 2023. Locals said no Awami League leaders or activists have been seen near the building since 5 August.
Ghostly atmosphere
The Awami League president's political office at Dhanmondi was also heavily vandalised after the uprising. In the afternoon on Tuesday, the main gate was seen barricaded with woods to prevent entry.
A tea vendor, who has been running his business there for 24 years, said leaders and activists used to visit the office even after 5 August, but it stopped due to police checks following the ban on Chhatra League.
However, some BNP men now hang out in front of the office in the afternoon.
Kausar, a rickshaw puller from Panchagarh who entered the office after it was set on fire, was seen in front of the office on Tuesday. He told Prothom Alo that there is nothing left inside. All were vandalised and looted.
“Earlier, this place used to be crowded. Now, the inside remains ghostly and the outside deserted,” he said.