Bus torched in broad daylight in Jurain

Miscreants set a bus on fire in broad daylight in the capital’s Jurain area on Sunday. However, the incident led to no casualties.
Fire Service and Civil Defense, in a text message, said the Raida Paribahan coach caught fire around 2:40 pm. Two firefighting units from Postogola station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
The incident came amid the dawn-to-dusk blockade of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Earlier on Saturday night, two buses were torched at Gulistan and Mirpur hours before the commencement of the blockade.
The election commission is all set to hold the next national election on 7 January. Ruling Awami League is taking preparations in full swing for the election, while the key opposition, BNP, is conducting a movement for the government’s resignation and reinstatement of the caretaker government system to oversee the election.
Besides, the BNP urged the people to show complete non-cooperation to the government and boycott the upcoming election.