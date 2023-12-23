PM Hasina urges people to keep country free from BNP, Jamaat to continue development

Referring to her government's announcement of turning Bangladesh into a smart country by 2041, the Prime Minister said that in the smart Bangladesh, each citizen will be educated with modern-scientific and technology-based education.

In addition, the population will be smart, the government will be smart, the economy will be smart and all trade and business will be smart there, she said, adding "We will go ahead keeping pace with the world with high head."

Reiterating her determination not to allow anyone to play ducks and drakes with the fate of people of Bangladesh, the AL President said that Bangladesh is not secured in the hands of terrorist BNP and war criminal Jamaat as they don't believe in Bangladesh's independence and spirit of the War of Liberation.

"So, it is my call to all of you (people) to continue the ongoing development trend of Bangladesh keeping the country away from the hands of BNP and Jamaat," she added.

The AL President said that she wants the election to be held in a peaceful manner, and people of the country will exercise their rights to vote properly.

"We want to secure democracy, because if democracy prevails, the country advances rapidly and we've proved that," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that her party wants to continue the spree of the development wave.