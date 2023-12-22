Delhi openly influencing the ‘dummy’ election: Rizvi

The people of Bangladesh are concerned about Delhi's open influence on the parliamentary election here, alleged BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.

In a virtual press briefing in the afternoon, Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said some Indian diplomats are visiting here and making public statements in favour of the 'one-sided dummy' election. It is not respectful that Delhi is even hosting meetings on the election of Bangladesh.

Rizvi also accused Delhi of openly influencing the previous three national elections in Bangladesh.