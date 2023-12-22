Delhi openly influencing the ‘dummy’ election: Rizvi

The people of Bangladesh are concerned about Delhi's open influence on the parliamentary election here, alleged BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.
In a virtual press briefing in the afternoon, Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said some Indian diplomats are visiting here and making public statements in favour of the 'one-sided dummy' election. It is not respectful that Delhi is even hosting meetings on the election of Bangladesh.
Rizvi also accused Delhi of openly influencing the previous three national elections in Bangladesh.
“Delhi says that they want stability in Bangladesh. They are endorsing this election without participation of the majority opposition parties, including the BNP. It means that democracy is still immature to them. Like the Indian ruling party BJP and the union government, all the opinions penned by their intellectuals and journalists are nothing but a repetition of their state perspective and policies,” he noted.
Rizvi went on to say, “Does Delhi want another Lhendup Dorjee in Bangladesh too? It is the question of Bangladeshi people that does India want bilateral ties with an anti-people vote-robbing party? Instead of a relationship with the people here.”
However, the Bangladeshi people want Delhi to behave like an honest neighbour and shift its stance from the side of strangulating the right to vote.
Plot for militancy drama
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government is plotting a ‘militancy drama’ ahead of the election.
“The government is planning to stage a drama of sabotage and militancy, as per its strategy to misguide the democratic world and solidify its power through the dummy election. We came to know that a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police has been entrusted with staging the drama. For this purpose, some BNP and Jamaat men have been picked up. They might be used to stage the militancy drama,” he added.
The BNP leader also blamed the neighbouring nation for staging the militancy drama before the elections in 2014 and 2018 and earning the government here undue benefits. A similar blueprint might be implemented this time too.
“I would request the western democratic world, please do not believe any drama of Awami League,” he said.
Moreover, Rizvi accused the election commission of taking the side of the ruling party.
“Your leader Obaidul Quader announced earlier that 1,896 candidates will take part in the final game of this election, and around 70 per cent of people will cast their votes. The government already knows the voter turnout percentage, and it is your only duty to make the announcement,” he added.
Criticism against foreign ministry
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi earlier conducted a mass contact campaign in the capital’s Uttara area in the morning. In a speech there, he alleged that the foreign ministry has taken a stance against the people of Bangladesh and is playing the role of ‘Neo-Razakar.’
The ministry said that the BNP and its allies are creating hindrances to the election and gearing up their blockade programmes to attain the target.
The upcoming one is deceptive polls. A total of 63 political parties boycotted the election, and the foreign ministry is brokering the illegal government,” he added.