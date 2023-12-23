BNP won’t come to power till doomsday: Shahjahan Omar

Shajahan Omar, who recently left the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and secured nomination of the ruling Awami League from the Jhalokathi-1 constituency, has said, “BNP’s plan is to join the poll only if there is assurance it coming to power. How many years have passed in waiting? Probably they will keep waiting till the doomsday. Even then they won’t come to power.”
The former BNP leader said this while addressing a street rally at Kathalia Pilot Girl’s School Friday afternoon.
The Awami League candidate said, “I was affiliated with BNP in the past. Why did I join the Awami League? I joined because I am a freedom loving man. I have observed that whenever a party boycotts elections, it becomes weaker gradually. People do politics to take part in the polls. It’s not possible that your party will come out victorious in every election. A democratic system is complete only when there are representatives in the parliament.”
Kathalia upazila parishad chairman Md Emadul Haque Monir also addressed the rally presided over by upazila Awami League president Bimal Chandra Samaddar. Several BNP leaders and activists, who are followers of Shahjahan Omar, were also present in the rally.
Earlier on Monday, the upazila Awami League organised a general meeting and decided not to work for Shahjahan Omar in the election. Later, Shahjahan Omar reached a consensus with the upazlia Awami League at the mediation of Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu.
Following that, local Awami League leaders and activists joined his election campaign willingly.