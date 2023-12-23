BNP won’t come to power till doomsday: Shahjahan Omar

Shajahan Omar, who recently left the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and secured nomination of the ruling Awami League from the Jhalokathi-1 constituency, has said, “BNP’s plan is to join the poll only if there is assurance it coming to power. How many years have passed in waiting? Probably they will keep waiting till the doomsday. Even then they won’t come to power.”

The former BNP leader said this while addressing a street rally at Kathalia Pilot Girl’s School Friday afternoon.