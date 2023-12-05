‘Do you know the law?’ angry Shahjahan Omar asks journo

The electoral code of conduct said that no candidate of any registered political party or an independent candidate or any person on their behalf can begin electioneering before three weeks of the polling day.

Asked about the reason for meeting with the CEC, Shahjahan Omar told the newspersons, “Why would I tell you the reasons for my arrival at the EC? Will I have to be accountable to you about why I have come here? I have come here for nothing, to see you all.”

When TV journalists went to grab his video, he became furious.

He expressed his grievances saying why his photos are being taken.