‘Do you know the law?’ angry Shahjahan Omar asks journo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) expelled leader Shahjahan Omar, who has been nominated by the governing Awami League (AL) as its candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections, misbehaved with newspersons at the election commission on Tuesday.
When he was asked about violating the electoral code of conduct, he shot back a question to the journalist saying, “Do you know the law? Who said I broke the law?”
Shahjahan Omar met chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building) at Agargaon, Dhaka, in the afternoon.
The “boat” candidate addressed a public gathering in his electoral seat violating the electoral code of conduct on Monday. Another BNP leader was seen holding a firearm at the rally.
The election inquiry committee of the concerned constituency sent a letter to him asking for his explanations for violating the code of conduct.
The electoral code of conduct said that no candidate of any registered political party or an independent candidate or any person on their behalf can begin electioneering before three weeks of the polling day.
Asked about the reason for meeting with the CEC, Shahjahan Omar told the newspersons, “Why would I tell you the reasons for my arrival at the EC? Will I have to be accountable to you about why I have come here? I have come here for nothing, to see you all.”
When TV journalists went to grab his video, he became furious.
He expressed his grievances saying why his photos are being taken.