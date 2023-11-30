BNP leader Shahjahan Omar gets AL ticket a day after coming out of jail

BNP’s vice chairman Shahjahan Omar has joined Awami League a day after he walked out of jail. He submitted nomination form as AL candidate from Jhalakathi-1 constituency.
Shahjahan Omar himself revealed this information today.
At a press conference in the city’s TCB Bhaban in Karwan Bazar, Shahjahan Omar said he has resigned from BNP and joined AL. The ruling party today nominated him as its candidate from Jhalakathi-1. He submitted the nomination online.
Police arrested BNP leader Shahjahan Omar on 4 November. He was produced to the court a day later in a case filed with New Market police station over torching a bus. Shahjahan Omar was taken on three-day remand.
His lawyer and BNP leader Masud Ahmed Talukder on Wednesday told Prothom Alo Shahjahan Omar was released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 6:00pm.
AL’s Bazlul Haque Harun is the current lawmaker for Jhalakathi-1. His name is in the list of the candidates of the ruling party.