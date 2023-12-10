I’m basically a soldier of Joy Bangla: Shahjahan Omar

I don't actually know. I came out of jail on 29 November. A gentleman, beyond my acquaintance, phoned me from the Prime Minister’s Office in the following morning and said the prime minister was interested in meeting me. He fixed an appointment at 11:00 am on 30 November. Of course, Bangabandhu and his daughter follow the democratic course, and I have full respect to them.

I met her at 11:00 am, and the prime minister asked me to run in the election. In response, I said, “I will run in the election if you offer me the boat symbol.” Then, she said, “You are a pro-liberation force, and I have no issues to engage you with the party. If you come forward, I would welcome.” Alright, I signed and joined the Awami League. She offered me a ticket for the boat within an hour. I filled up the nomination form and rushed to my constituency. Submitting the form there, I returned to Dhaka.