DMP imposes restrictions on vehicular movement for polls

The restrictions will be relaxed on the issues mentioned below:

1. The vehicles carrying law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration and permitted observers.

2. Vehicles engaged in emergency services and all types of vehicles carrying medicines, health-medical and similar goods and newspapers.

3. Vehicles used for going to the airport for relatives, passengers or relatives from the airport to their own residence or relatives' homes (showing tickets or similar proof) and any vehicle for local level travel as well as long-route passengers.

4. One car each (jeep, car, microbus, etc.) for the candidate contesting in the election and his election agent upon showing proper appointment letter or identity card and permission to ply on the vehicle subject to sticker display.

5. Allowing movement of journalists, observers or motorcycles used for emergency work with the approval of the returning officer.

6. Permission to ply motorcycles for election officials or employees or any other person engaged in election work with the approval of the Election Commission;

7. Vehicles engaged in the assistance of voters with disabilities.

8. Restrictions will be relaxed on important roads, highways and connecting main roads for exit or entry from Dhaka metropolis or all such roads.

