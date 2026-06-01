Protest continues in front of Islami Bank demanding cancellation of the chairman’s appointment
Renewed protests have broken out demanding the removal of the newly appointed Islami Bank chairman, following a police intervention that disrupted an earlier human chain. Leaders of the ‘Islami Bank Customers’ Forum’ have put forward several demands alongside the cancellation of the chairman’s appointment.
Speaking at the demonstration, Nurun Nabi Manik, president of the Islami Bank Customers’ Forum, demanded that the new chairman's appointment be rescinded and former Managing Director Omar Faruk be reinstated.
During the demonstration, speakers also called for the return of Mohammed Saiful Alam, founder and chairman of the S Alam Group, to face justice. They further demanded the recovery of laundered funds and the resignation of Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman over the appointment of Khurshid Alam as the bank's chairman.
The previous chairman, Professor M Zubaidur Rahman, who had been appointed as an independent director by Bangladesh Bank, resigned on the final working day before the Eid holidays. At 9:00 pm that same evening, Bangladesh Bank appointed former Deputy Governor Md Khurshid Alam as the new chairman.
Bank officials noted that citizens under the banner of the Islami Bank Customers’ Forum have been holding protests across the country throughout the Eid break. Today’s rally was organised as a continuation of those demonstrations.