Protest continues in front of Islami Bank demanding cancellation of the chairman’s appointment

Renewed protests have broken out demanding the removal of the newly appointed Islami Bank chairman, following a police intervention that disrupted an earlier human chain. Leaders of the ‘Islami Bank Customers’ Forum’ have put forward several demands alongside the cancellation of the chairman’s appointment.

Speaking at the demonstration, Nurun Nabi Manik, president of the Islami Bank Customers’ Forum, demanded that the new chairman's appointment be rescinded and former Managing Director Omar Faruk be reinstated.