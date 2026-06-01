Islami Bank: Police fire sound grenades, water cannons at protesters over new chairman appointment

Police have disrupted a human chain organised to protest the appointment of the new chairman of Islami Bank. The demonstration, held under the banner of the ‘Islami Bank Customers’ Forum,’ was scheduled today, Monday morning in front of the bank's head office in Motijheel.

According to bank officials, the programme began at 9:30 am, but police dispersed the organisers before 10:00 am using water cannons and sound grenades. Although the protesters arrived with banners and festoons, they were prevented from displaying them. The banners reportedly condemned the appointment of the new chairman, labelling him an "associate of fascism".