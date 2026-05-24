Islami Bank chairman Zubaidur Rahman resigns

Meanwhile, a source at the bank confirmed that Managing Director Omar Faruk Khan, who is currently on leave, has also submitted his resignation letter to the board of directors. However, since the board meeting was cancelled, no decision has yet been made on the matter.

Attempts were made to contact M Zubaidur Rahman and Omar Faruk Khan by phone for comment, but their statements could not be obtained.

In 2017, S Alam Group took control of Islami Bank. After the fall of the Awami League government, Bangladesh Bank removed them and appointed independent directors instead.

According to the bank’s annual report, Islami Bank’s profit in 2016 was approximately Tk 447 crore. By 2025, it had fallen to Tk 137 crore. At that time, the default loan ratio was 4.25 percent, which has now risen to 49 percent. More than Tk 92,000 crore of the bank’s loans are now classified as defaulted.

Foreign investors’ ownership stake in the bank has declined from 63 per cent to 17.91 per cent as of March 2026. On the other hand, because of alleged links between S Alam and nearly 82 per cent of the bank’s shares, Bangladesh Bank seized those shares.