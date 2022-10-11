SC too seeks information on salary, benefit of WASA MD

The Appellate Division chamber judge on Tuesday upheld the High Court order seeking a report on how much money Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) managing director Taqsem A Khan received as salary, bonus and other facilities in the last 13 years, reports UNB.

Chamber judge Borhan Uddin passed the order after hearing two separate pleas filed by WASA board and WASA MD seeking a stay order on the HC order.

The court also upheld the three-month prohibition order on giving incentives as 'performance bonus' to officials and employees of Dhaka WASA.