PM expresses dismay over not having fire exit at building

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed her resentment over having no fire exit in the commercial building on Bailey Road in the capital that caught fire last night claiming 46 lives so far and injuring many others.

"Despite, we have arranged fire extinguishers but people are not so much conscious. You have witnessed a fire in a multi-storeyed building on Bailey Road in the capital which had no fire exits," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the National Insurance Day-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka this morning.

She said her government has instructed time and again to ensure proper safety measures that included setting up fire extinguishers and fire exits in the building.

"But, they (Bailey Road building authority) did not comply the order," she said.

She continued: "Forty five people have died. What could be more painful than that?"

Sheikh Hasina said she had repeatedly instructed the architects to have open veranda, fire exit and ventilation when they prepare design of a house or building.