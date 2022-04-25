'Make a list of things movements cannot be launched against'

Rights activists have criticised the arrest, and release only after 13 hours, of Syeda Ratna who registered a protest to protect Tetultala playground at Kalabagan in the capital.

They also raised questions about citizens being picked up without any allegations, what 'obstructing government duties' entails, why a woman was picked up without any allegations, why a bond was taken pledging not to launch any movement.

The activists also urged the authorities not to build a police station on the Tetultala playground and for legal action against the arresting of Ratna.

They made these remarks at a press conference held on Monday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity protesting the building of a police station on the Tetultala playground.