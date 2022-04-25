'Make a list of things movements cannot be launched against'

ALRD, BAPA, BELA, ASK, BLAST, Green Voice, Nijera Kori, Nagorik Uddyog, Naripokkho, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Human Rights Support Society and TIB organised the press conference.
The field in Kalabagan is located in a lane opposite Square Hospital. It is an open space known as the Tentultala field. Local children used to play there. In addition, various social programmes, including Eid prayers and janaza are held in the field.
Earlier on 31 January, some members of police punished some children for playing in the Tentultala field. Four members of police were suspended after a video of punishing the children went viral on social media drawing strong criticism all over the country.
Dhaka district administration has recently allotted the land for the construction of its own building for the Kalabagan police station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Local resident Syeda Ratna has been launching a movement for protecting the playground and social and cultural activities. She is a member of Udichi. Ratna and her son were detained at around 11.00am on Sunday and were taken to the Kalabagan police station for protesting the construction of a wall in a playground. They were released in the face of protest in midnight taking bond from them.
Different organisations protested the arrest of Ratna without any allegations against her.
In the press conference, it was revealed that mobile phones of Kalabagan police station officials were switched off yesterday. None was responding. Those who went to the police station to look into the matter, were reportedly obstructed from entering the police station.
BELA executive director Rizwana Hasan said people are being harassed for working on the environment. To take away a playground in a country which is on the list of unlivable countries, is akin to committing suicide. Will the authorities answer where the local children will play?