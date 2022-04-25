Police keep woman, son in lock-up for 13 hrs

In the face of the protest, police released the woman and her son at midnight after making them sign a bond

Syeda Ratna is an activist of Udichi Shilpi Gosthi.

Earlier, at around 10.30pm, a top official of the police said that two cases have been lodged against Syeda Ratna on allegations of obstructing government work and also under the Digital Security Act.

However, at around 11.00pm, police said only one case would be filed against Syeda Ratna on charges of obstructing government work. They said they would release her son before that. However, police said they would release both of them at around 12.00am.

Before that, Paritosh Chandra, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Kalabagan police station, received a phone call. He spoke to someone over the phone in another room of the police station. After attending the call he came out and informed the newspersons about the decision to release Syeda Ratna and her son.