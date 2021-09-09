Man detained in Basila is member of militant gang nabbed in Mymensingh: RAB

The RAB team raided the four-storey building in the small hours of Thursday. The building is near RAB-2 office.
RAB media and legal wing director Khandker Al Moyeen told the media that Ujjal Master arrived at the rented house on 2 September. He identified himself as a printing press worker. Though he talked about bringing his wife to the house, he did not do so. Nor did he submit his national ID card to the owner of the house, he added.
RAB further said Ujjal Master had two more flat mates but they left on Wednesday.
RAB members are currently guarding the house and no one is being allowed to enter there.
The building security guard Mohiuddin told Prothom Alo that there was another person with Ujjal Master but he left yesterday (Wednesday). Another person joined him later.
He further said Emdad identified himself as the owner of a printing press and two persons with him as his employees. They used to leave house every morning with a water bottle and plastic bag. He (Emdad) said he would bring his wife today.
Mohiuddin said Emdad told him that his home was in Naogaon. The security guard also said that he did not notice anything suspicious.
RAB detained four members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Khakdahar area in Mymensingh on 4 September. RAB said that four people used to collect money for the gang by robbery and looting. The four came to Mymensingh to rob a big establishment and handover the money to a certain person.
RAB claimed it recovered a loaded foreign revolver, a magazine, three rounds of bullets, three machetes, eight bomb-like objects, a motor boat and tools to break locks.