Most populous city: How Dhaka can overcome crisis as it rises to top globally

The report was prepared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and was published on 18 November. It states that Jakarta had a population of 41.9 million (as of 1 July 2025). In 2000, its population was 25.6 million.

However, the report also predicts that by 2050, Jakarta will drop back to second place. At that time, its population will be 51.8 million. Dhaka will overtake it and rise to the top position.

Meanwhile, in 2000, Tokyo had a population of 30.3 million and ranked number one among the world’s most populous cities. After 25 years, its population has reached 33.4 million, placing it third globally.

By 2050, Tokyo will rank 7th. Its population will decrease to 30.7 million.