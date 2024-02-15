Metro rail to run every 8 minutes during peak hours from Saturday

Metro rail will run every eight minutes instead of 10 minutes during the peak hours from Saturday for the convenience of the passengers.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTL) managing director MAN Siddique made the disclosure at a press conference at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.



As per the new schedule, from Uttara to Motijheel between 7:31am and 11:48pm and from Motijheel to Uttara between 8:01am and 12:08 will be considered as peak hours.



Simultaneously, from Uttara to Motijheel between 3:13pm and 8:00pm and from Motijheel to Uttara between 3:53pm and 8:40pm will be considered peak hours.