Metro rail to run every 8 minutes during peak hours from Saturday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Commuters boarding the metro rail. The metro rail service has become heavily crowded after the launching of the day-night services on the Motijheel-Uttara route, especially during the morning and eveningSazid Hossain

Metro rail will run every eight minutes instead of 10 minutes during the peak hours from Saturday for the convenience of the passengers.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTL) managing director MAN Siddique made the disclosure at a press conference at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.

As per the new schedule, from Uttara to Motijheel between 7:31am and 11:48pm and from Motijheel to Uttara between 8:01am and 12:08 will be considered as peak hours.

Simultaneously, from Uttara to Motijheel between 3:13pm and 8:00pm and from Motijheel to Uttara between 3:53pm and 8:40pm will be considered peak hours.

Moreover, the metro rail will run 178 times instead of 152 times from Uttara to Motijheel.

Speaking at the press conference, MAN Siddque said on an average 2,70,000 passengers travel in the metro rail every day.

He also said the fare for travelling by metro rail may increase. However, a decision has not been taken yet.

