Hasan Kobir’s solo exhibition begins at Art Bangla Gallery

A week-long solo art exhibition by Hasan Kobir began through an informal inaugural ceremony at the Art Bangla Gallery in the capital’s Lalmatia on Friday. The exhibition title “The Journey Within” is the artist’s first ever solo exhibition.

Anjir Liton, director general of Bangladesh Shishu Academy was the chief guest at the event and eminent art critic prof Moinuddin Khaled and prof Rashid Amin of Department of Fine Art at the Jagannath University addressed the ceremony as special guests.

Eminent artist prof Shishir Bhattacharjee of the Department of Drawing & Painting under the Faculty of Fine Art of Dhaka University presided over the programme.

Hasan Kobir, also known as Joseph, is a talented and emerging artist and has come up with 33 of his recent art pieces for his debut solo exhibition.