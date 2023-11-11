Four buses torched in Dhaka

Miscreants have set a total of four buses on fire in the capital’s Motijheel, Gabtoli, Gulistan and Jatrabari areas Saturday evening.
The incidents took place between 8:20 pm and 9:27 pm, said Ershad Hossain, control room in-charge at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
According to the headquarters, a passenger bus was torched in front of the Notre Dame College at Motijheel at 8:20 pm. Firefighters rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze.
Meanwhile, another passenger bus was burnt in the Gabtoli bus terminal area at 8:30 pm.
Later, another two buses were set on fire in front of Sundarbans Square Market in Gulistan and in the Falpatti area of Jatrabari at 9:00 pm and 9:27 pm, respectively.
The fire incidents came on the eve of a fresh spell of blockade called by the BNP.
Along with other like-minded entities, the party has been in a movement, demanding resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and introduction of a neutral poll-time government.