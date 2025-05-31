Two die from electrocution in accumulated water in Dhaka

Two people died from electrocution in separate incidents in Dhaka Thursday night. They died after coming into contact with live wires lying in water accumulated due to the rain. They were electrocuted from the leakage in the power distribution lines. The deceased are- Al Amin, 35, a tailor, and Md Ainal, 30, a rickshaw puller.

Tailor Al Amin was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state by his colleague Babul Reza. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Babul said that Al Amin worked as a tailor in a shop at the Premium Market near the Zero Point area adjacent to Gulistan.