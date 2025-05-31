Two die from electrocution in accumulated water in Dhaka
Two people died from electrocution in separate incidents in Dhaka Thursday night. They died after coming into contact with live wires lying in water accumulated due to the rain. They were electrocuted from the leakage in the power distribution lines. The deceased are- Al Amin, 35, a tailor, and Md Ainal, 30, a rickshaw puller.
Tailor Al Amin was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state by his colleague Babul Reza. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Babul said that Al Amin worked as a tailor in a shop at the Premium Market near the Zero Point area adjacent to Gulistan.
Around 11:00 am Thursday night, Al Amin was on his way to have tea in the market alley near the gate of the Malek Shah Mazar (shrine). It was raining at the time, and water had accumulated in the alley. Al Amin was electrocuted due to leakage from an electric wire lying in the water. He was rescued in an unconscious state and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead, Babul added.
In another incident rickshaw puller Ainal was electrocuted inside a rickshaw garage in Boro Bhangga area in Demra. When he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:00 am, the physicians on duty there declared him dead.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ainal’s cousin Habibur Rahman said that Ainal was sitting in his rickshaw and talking on the phone inside the garage when it began raining. At one point, the garage became flooded with rainwater and Ainal was electrocuted so suddenly.
He was first taken to a local hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the physicians declared him dead, Habibul added.
Inspector Md Faruk of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that both bodies were kept in the hospital morgue and the respective police stations had been informed of the incidents.