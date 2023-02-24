Two-day Korean fair begins in Dhaka Saturday

The announcement was made by Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-Keun in a press conference held in a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

The exhibition is jointly organised by Korean Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) and Korean Community in Bangladesh.

The organisers of the fair are the Korean Embassy in Dhaka and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KTIPA). The ‘Showcase Korea’ is being held at Bashundhara International Convention City (Hall-3), at Kuril in the capital.