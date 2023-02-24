Two-day Korean fair begins in Dhaka Saturday

The announcement was made by Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-Keun in a press conference held in a hotel in the capital on Thursday.
The exhibition is jointly organised by Korean Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) and Korean Community in Bangladesh.
The organisers of the fair are the Korean Embassy in Dhaka and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KTIPA). The ‘Showcase Korea’ is being held at Bashundhara International Convention City (Hall-3), at Kuril in the capital.
Prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman will inaugurate the ‘Showcase Korea’ on Saturday as the chief guest.
FBCCI president Jasim Uddin, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam and Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-Keun will join the event as the special guests.
More than 40 companies will participate in the ‘Showcase Korea.’ The main sponsor of this event is LG and platinum sponsors are Yangwon Corporation, Fair Electronics and MGI.
After the inauguration on Saturday, the fair will be open for visitors till 7:00 pm and on Sunday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Visitors can enjoy the fair without any entry fee.