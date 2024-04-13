Where and how the vehicles are extorted in Dhaka

A certain Liton Bepari was driving a pickup van from Gulistan to Shyambazar around 3:00 am on 16 March. When he reached near Suritola Model Government Primary School, some individuals stood in front of his vehicle with sticks and collected Tk 500 from him by force.

The extortionists were collecting the same amount from other vehicles too. But they could not continue it as some drivers started shouting against the extortion, prompting the police to intervene and arrest five of the extortionists from the spot.

Liton Bepari filed a case over the incident of extortion with the Bongshal police station, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Mainul Islam.