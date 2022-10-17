Parts of Dhaka to experience up to 8-hr power cut Monday

He said the people have to wait until November to get a better power supply situation.

Prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Sunday said there is no immediate solution to the existing load shedding as the government has reduced import of primary fuel to conserve foreign currency reserve.

“We have to cut fuel import considering the future situation as part of the plan to conserve foreign currencies,” he told reporters on the sideline of a seminar on the country’s development.

The government started daily one hour area-based load-shedding across Bangladesh from 19 July in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.