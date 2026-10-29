SAU students block Agargaon road to protest Secretariat relocation

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) have blocked Begum Rokeya Sarani in front of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Several hundred students from the university staged the road blockade around 11:45 am today, Thursday. They are holding the protest programme against the initiative to relocate the Bangladesh Secretariat to the former International Trade Fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Earlier, students had begun gathering inside the university campus from 10:00 am.