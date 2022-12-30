Jamaat men clash with police in capital, several detained

A clash broke out between the law enforcers and activists and leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir in the capital's Malibagh as they tried to bring out a procession after Juma prayers, police said.

Several people, including police personnel and Jamaat- Shibir men sustained injuries during the clash. The law enforcers detained several Jamaat-Shibir men over the incident, reports UNB.