Two buses set ablaze in Dhaka 

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the Tanti Bazar and Banani areas of Dhaka within just half an hour on Wednesday evening. However, no casualties were reported from the incidents.
Meanwhile, a bus was set ablaze at Sreepur of Gazipur. The fire incidents came on the first day of BNP’s two-day blockade across the country.
In a text message, the media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence said the miscreants torched an Akash Paribahan bus at Tanti Bazar area of Old Dhaka around 7:30 pm. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
The Fire Service, in a separate message, said another bus was set on fire in front of the Kakoli police outpost in the Banani area around 8:00 pm. Two firefighting units went to the spot and brought the fire under control.
In Gazipur, a Sharmili Paribahan coach was set afire at MC Bazar of Maona in Sreepur around 6:00 pm, said the Fire Service sources.