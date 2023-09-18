'School washrooms are so dirty, I just hold on'

The 'research findings on policy analysis for sexual and reproductive health services and rights of urban people in Bangladesh', covering Dhaka North and South Corporations and Gazipur City Corporations, were presented at the event. According to the study, adolescent girls suffer from the lack of any menstruation management in the schools, particularly if their period suddenly starts while in school.

It was noted that urban citizens of the lower income bracket often depend on the local drugstore to save on expenses. In the villages while there is one community clinic for every 6000 persons, in the city corporations similarly facilities existed for every 50,000 persons.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam said, cleanliness is an extremely important matter. This is a habit that needs to be practiced at home and school. Public awareness must be mobilised in this regard. Toilets in stations, offices, schools, houses and many places are unclean. This also increases the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. He said, "It is your responsibility to keep the toilet clean. Innumerable people are dying of dengue, there are innumerable deaths. This is saddening. It makes us feel guilty. But what can we do? There is no alternative to public awareness."

Member of parliament Abdul Aziz said, "People living in the city slums go to the big government hospitals rather than the local urban health centres. It is easy for them to access the big hospitals." He said, if a sanitary pad is used for an extended time, this can cause infection. Schools should provide sanitary pads free of charge.