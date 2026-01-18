CM XI: Reclaiming Women's Pivotal Role in the Anti-Discrimination Movement
‘Women in the July Uprising: Essential Then—Why Erased Now?’
On the third day of the 11th Edition of Chobi Mela – International Festival of Photography (CM XI), a guided tour of the exhibition ‘Women in the July Uprising: Essential Then—Why Erased Now?’ took place earlier this morning at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue.
The exhibition reflects on the women who were central to the July 2024 uprising and asks where they have gone in the aftermath of the fallen autocracy, reports a press release.
Michael Miller, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh and head of the EU Delegation, attended the event as the special guest.
Among others, Festival’s Chief Adviser Shahidul Alam, Festival Director ASM Rezaur Rahman, researcher of the exhibition and photographer Jannatul Mawa,and Artistic Director Munem Wasif also joined the exhibition.
Among the participating photographers of the exhibition, Istiak Karim (Drik Picture Library), Joyeeta Roy (Bangladesh Protidin), and Suvra Kanti Das (Prothom Alo) were present at the event.
In his opening speech, the EU Ambassador said, “This exhibition illustrates what we know to be true. That open and democratic society is a cornerstone of resilience, prosperity and security. That women’s participation is essential, in Europe and in Bangladesh.”
“The photos bring women into view, as individuals with agency and courage, and as such they make a call for recognition and equal space: in civic life, in political processes, in media narratives and in institution,” he added. The European Union is a partner of Chobi Mela XI.
Shahidul Alam shared that in the past, mobile exhibits were organised for Chobi Mela to reach a broader audience. "This time, we thought if people do not come to the gallery, the gallery must come to them. The venue choice was clear—given that the exhibition reflects the spirit of the uprising, the parliament in the background is important as we are currently striving to regain our democracy."
Jannatul Mawa highlighted that women who played an active role throughout the movement have been systematically erased after 5 August. “In a country like Bangladesh, where women make up half of the population, it’s inconceivable that they be excluded from the process of building an inclusive nation.”
“Not only are they being sidelined, but some political parties have intentionally pushed them aside, attempting to return them to their traditional roles at home. We believe the movement is far from over, and our struggle continues,” she added.
Sharing her experience, Joyeeta Roy reflected, “We observed the shifts as the movement progressed and things became far more dangerous, not only for the photographers or women, but for everyone involved. Even so, we continued to capture and tried to tell the stories as it was.”
The exhibition recalls women's vital presence and participation through works by 25 photographers: Abdul Goni, Apon Biswas, Ashraful Alom, Derril Audri Roy, Dipu Malakar, Fatima Tuj Johora, Habibul Haque, Istiak Karim/Drik, Jibon Ahmed, Joyeeta Roy, Tarik Rahman Emon, Md Sofiqul Islam, Mohammad Jubair, Rajib Dhar, Rayhan Ahmed, Rohet Ali Rajib, Sawrav Das, Sony Ramany, Sultan Mahmud Mukut /Drik, Suvra Kanti Das, Taslima Akhter.
Spanning 16 days, the festival presents nine exhibitions across five Dhaka venues: Bangladesh National Museum, Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Française de Dhaka, DrikPath Bhaban, and the National Parliament.
This edition unites 58 participants from 18 countries across five continents under the theme ‘Re’. It also features six intensive workshops and an educational outreach programme (25–29 January) engaging around 1,000 school children.
The festival will continue until 31 January, 2026, welcoming visitors from all walks of life to explore and experience its diverse range of exhibitions and events.