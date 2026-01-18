On the third day of the 11th Edition of Chobi Mela – International Festival of Photography (CM XI), a guided tour of the exhibition ‘Women in the July Uprising: Essential Then—Why Erased Now?’ took place earlier this morning at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue.

The exhibition reflects on the women who were central to the July 2024 uprising and asks where they have gone in the aftermath of the fallen autocracy, reports a press release.

Michael Miller, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh and head of the EU Delegation, attended the event as the special guest.

Among others, Festival’s Chief Adviser Shahidul Alam, Festival Director ASM Rezaur Rahman, researcher of the exhibition and photographer Jannatul Mawa,and Artistic Director Munem Wasif also joined the exhibition.