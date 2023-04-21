Meat prices soar up ahead of Eid in Dhaka

The prices of beef and all kinds of chicken have gone up in the capital ahead of Eid-ul Fitr as the demand rises, reports UNB.
The price of beef has increased by Tk 50 per kg, while all kinds of chicken prices rose by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg in the capital on Thursday.
The traders have raised the price of beef by Tk 50 per kg in Dhaka market claiming that the price of cattle and carrying costs have increased in the Eid season.
Visiting different kitchen markets in different areas of the capital, including Hatirpul, Karwan Bazar, Khilgaon, Malibag, Shantinagar, Rampura and Basabo on Wednesday, it was found the beef was being sold at a rate of Tk 800 per kg raising the price by Tk 50 as compared to last week.
When asked, Md Ratan, a trader in the Hatirpul area of the capital, said the price of beef fluctuated between Tk 750 to Tk 780 till the night of 27th Ramadan. However, the price soared up after that.
The price of meat increases by Tk 30 to Tk50 per kg ahead of Eid every year. This year, the price of cattle and transport cost is even higher. So the price of meat has increased, he said.
Apart from beef, mutton is being sold in the markets in the capital at a rate between Tk 1,150 to 1,200 per kg.
Yaqub Ali, a resident of Shantinagar who came to the market to buy beef, said, “The price goes up every day. I bought one kg beef for Tk750 last week. Today, I had to bear an extra Tk 50 to buy the same amount of beef.”
The price of broiler chicken has gone up too. Sohag, a chicken seller in Karwan Bazar, said, "I also sold broiler chickens at retail for Tk 230 yesterday (Wednesday), which increased Tk 260 per kg today (Thursday).”
The prices of Sonali and layer chicken has also gone up. Sonali chicken was being sold at Tk 360 per kg. Layer (red) chicken is being sold at Tk380 per kg. Compared to the last week, the price of layer chickens has increased by Tk 20 to Tk30 per kg.
On Thursday the local breeds of chicken was being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600, which was Tk 500 to Tk 550 on Wednesday.