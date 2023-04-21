Meat prices soar up ahead of Eid in Dhaka

The prices of beef and all kinds of chicken have gone up in the capital ahead of Eid-ul Fitr as the demand rises, reports UNB.

The price of beef has increased by Tk 50 per kg, while all kinds of chicken prices rose by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg in the capital on Thursday.

The traders have raised the price of beef by Tk 50 per kg in Dhaka market claiming that the price of cattle and carrying costs have increased in the Eid season.