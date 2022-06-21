Nagar Paribahan to operate on 3 new routes from 1 Sept

Taposh, the convener of BRRC, told the reporters that some 50 buses will operate on the route No. 22, stretching from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj to the government staff quarter in Demra, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Firmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Fakirapul, Matijheel, Tikatuli, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, and Konapara.
Other than this, some 100 buses will ply on the route No. 23 while 50 more on the route No. 26. The route No. 23 is stretched from Ghatarchar to Chattogram Road via Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, National Press Club, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla, Kamalapur, Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, Matuail, and Signboard.
The route No. 26 is from Ghatarchar to Kadamtali, via Mohammadpur Town Hall, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Science Lab, New Market, Azimpur, Palashi More, Chankharpul, and Postagola.
The DSCC mayor noted that all the buses will be new. The construction work of passenger shelters and other infrastructures would be completed by 30 July.
Mayor Taposh further said they initially fixed 1 September for inaugurating the three new routes.
The Nagar Paribahan Service started its journey on trial basis on 26 December last year, through the operation of bus service on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route. These buses strictly follow the rules and stop only at the designated stoppages. Besides, there is no scope for travelling without a ticket.
Currently, thousands of buses, owned by more than 2,000 people, ply on different routes in the capital city. They compete with each other on the roads for taking passengers, which eventually leads to accidents.
To bring an effective change, a 20-year transport plan was formulated in 2004, with a suggestion of bus route rationalisation or bus route franchise. Its main target was to remove the unfit buses from the city thoroughfares.
According to the plan, buses will operate in the city under five to six companies. Arrangements will be made for loans on easy terms for the bus owners. They will operate new buses and get profits as per their investments. The new initiative has been taken following the plan.