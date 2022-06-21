Nagar Paribahan to operate on 3 new routes from 1 Sept

In an effort to put the traffic in order, the authorities have decided to operate 200 buses on three newly introduced routes in the capital city, under the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan Service.

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the disclosure after a meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee (BRRC) at his office on Tuesday afternoon. Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam was also present on the occasion.