National Professor Rafiqul Islam on life support: Family

National Professor Rafiqul Islam has been on life support since Thursday at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital, said his family.

“Our beloved professor Rafiqul Islam was put on life support yesterday in a local hospital. He has been unwell for the last few months. Let us all pray for his recovery,” said professor Imran Rahman, ULAB’s vice-chancellor on Friday.

He was admitted to the hospital four days ago and got shifted to the High Dependency Unit of the hospital after his condition worsened, Barshan Islam, son of the eminent educationist said.