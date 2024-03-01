Baily Road fire: Building ignored multiple warnings of Fire Service
The Fire Service and Civil Defence had written three times to the authorities of the seven-storey building on the Bailey road as it had no fire safety arrangements. However, no steps were taken in response to the warnings.
Eventually, the building suffered a massive fire on Thursday night, leaving at least 46 dead and scores injured.
Visiting the site on Friday morning, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Fire Service, told the media that the establishment had no fire safety plans and that they informed the authorities about its exposure to fire risks.
The building houses some prominent eateries, including Kacchi Bhai, and a clothing shop. It usually sees a rush in the evening, with people hanging out with their near and dear ones at the restaurants.
Abdullah Al Masud, secretary to the home ministry’s Security Services Division, said all the restaurants, except for some, had no arrangements of fire extinguishers. An investigation committee will find out who are responsible for the incident.
The newspersons asked him if the building had approval from the due authorities and he replied that the Rajdhani Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), in addition to the investigation committee, will look into the issue.