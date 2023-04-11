Mosquito coil or cigarette causes Banga Bazar fire: DSCC probe body

The enquiry committee formed by the city corporation has not found any evidence of sabotage behind the inferno in the capital's Banga Bazar.

The committee said either mosquito coil or cigarette smoke caused the fire which originated from an embroidery tailoring shop on the third floor of Adarsha market at Banga Bazar complex.

The inferno burned 3,845 shops to the ground, causing losses worth more than Tk 2.88 billion.