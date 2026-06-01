2 women mugged at Dhaka residence gate upon returning after Eid holidays, video goes viral

The incident occurred at around 3:00 am on Sunday in the Nurjahan Road area of Mohammadpur in the capital. According to the police, one individual involved in the mugging has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The footage depicts the two women standing in front of their residential gate after disembarking from a rickshaw, with the rickshaw puller standing beside them. Suddenly, a man wielding a cleaver approaches the scene. He is seen wearing a lungi, a black t-shirt, and a cap. Another individual accompanies the cleaver-wielding man. Brandishing the weapon to induce fear, they snatch away the luggage, bags, and other possessions of the two women.