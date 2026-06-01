2 women mugged at Dhaka residence gate upon returning after Eid holidays, video goes viral
Two women have fallen victim to a mugging in front of their residence after returning to the capital city, Dhaka, following the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
Citing the victims, the police stated that the muggers threatened the two women with a cleaver before seizing their luggage and other valuable belongings.
The incident occurred at around 3:00 am on Sunday in the Nurjahan Road area of Mohammadpur in the capital. According to the police, one individual involved in the mugging has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The footage depicts the two women standing in front of their residential gate after disembarking from a rickshaw, with the rickshaw puller standing beside them. Suddenly, a man wielding a cleaver approaches the scene. He is seen wearing a lungi, a black t-shirt, and a cap. Another individual accompanies the cleaver-wielding man. Brandishing the weapon to induce fear, they snatch away the luggage, bags, and other possessions of the two women.
Rakibuzzaman Rakib, Inspector (Investigation) of Mohammadpur police station, told Prothom Alo that according to information provided by the victims, they had travelled by bus from Thakurgaon and got off at Shyamoli in Dhaka. They subsequently took a rickshaw to their residence, where they were mugged right in front of the gate.
“We have identified one person involved in this incident. We are actively conducting operations to arrest him,” the police inspector added.