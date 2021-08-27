‘Networker Baire’ artistes survive horrific accident

Gulshan police station confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo.
The injured artistes were Sariful Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Khairul Bashar and Junaid Bogdadi. Shariful Razz’s friend Nafiz was also injured in the accident.
The artistes acted on OTT platform Chorki’s original film ‘Networker Baire’. The film, directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, received considerable acclaim.
It has been learnt that three of the 5 sustained minor injuries. Junaid and Nafiz were treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.
Hospital sources said the condition of both of them has improved and they are conscious.