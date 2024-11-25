Dozens wounded in Jatrabari clashes, marks of extensive damage found
Clashes stopped in the Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College area with students and locals taking positions in front of the college until filling this report on Monday afternoon. However, students of the Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and the Kabi Nazrul Government College left the area.
Visiting the Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College after the clashes, a trail of vandalism was seen in different floors of the 10-storied building of the college. Various equipment including computers and furniture were also looted from the college.
Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College administrative officer Mahfuzur Rahman told Porthom Alo their college was attacked suddenly, followed by huge vandalism and lootings. Money was looted from the college.
Earlier, hundreds of students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul College attacked Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College around 12:00 pm and carried out extensive damage and looting. Chases took place and locals joined the students of the Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College during the clash.
Prothom Alo correspondent saw seven injured people being carried away during the clash. He entered the college after clashes stopped around 2:00 pm and also saw two more injured people being whisked away. The correspondent also said he saw three people trapped in a room. He, however, could not learn about their fate in the end.
On Sunday, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students carried out extensive vandalism and looting at Dhaka National Medical College and Shaheed Suhrawardy College campuses. Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students claimed a student named Avijit Hawlader died due to wrong treatment at Dhaka National Medical College earlier.
Witnesses said Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College came under attack in retaliation for yesterday's attacks.
Bijoy Ahmed, a student of the Bangla department of Shaheed Suhrawardy College, told Prothom Alo, “Students of Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College vandalised and looted our college yesterday. We’ve come to take revenge. We entered the Mollah college and took away whatever we found.”
Vehicular movement has come to a standstill in the area. Law enforcers are trying to quell the clash.
Mofizul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Wari police, told Prothom Alo that a tense situation is prevailing in front of Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College.