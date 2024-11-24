An unnecessary project worth Tk 8.98b

The DSCC planned to construct six bridges over the Zirani canal and six bridges for vehicle movement and 22 pedestrian bridges over the Manda canal under this project. The project also includes construction of nine vehicle bridges and six pedestrian bridges over the Shyampur canal and four vehicle bridges and four pedestrian bridges over the Kalunagar canal. The cost of this project is estimated at Tk 1.7 billion.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, two officials of the engineering department of the DSCC said not only the bridges, there are also several other unnecessary infrastructures in the plan of this project. The project proposal was prepared without the consent of locals.

Manda area resident Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo several persons have already built bridges over the canal on their individual initiatives. So there is no need to construct another 28 bridges over the canal.

Another DSCC official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said there is no scope to build eight more bridges over the Kalunagar canal. There is no such demand from the locals either.

Earlier in 2021, the DSCC constructed a bridge in the Manda Shesh Matha area at a cost of Tk 50 million under a project. However, the bridge has been lying abandoned for three and half years as there is no linking road at the end of the bridge. That project also includes bridges over the Zirani canal. However, the construction was stopped as there was no road on the other side. Now the city corporation wants to build another six bridges on that very Zirani canal.